Tanzania: Huge Boost for Blue Economy

THE marine sector is headed for a brighter future with plans underway to procure eight new vessels as part of the government's efforts to promote an ocean-based economy.

President John Magufuli revealed yesterday that his government is currently engaged in talks with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), to bring in the vessels from next year.

He said the vessels' arrival is expected to transform lives in the country and in particular among the fishing communities of Coastal Regions, who largely depend on the fisheries sector.

Dr Magufuli, who seeks re-election in the forthcoming General Election, told a campaign rally at Mwanakalenge grounds in Bagamoyo District that his government would continue with a good job of transforming the country including the Coast Region, which is geographically potential for economic activities.

Dr Magufuli said the new vessels will enable the country to engage in modern fishing and pledged to boost the fisheries sector through establishment of industries along the coast areas and in Zanzibar. He said four of the vessels will operate in Zanzibar and four others in Mainland Tanzania.

According to Dr Magufuli, Bagamoyo needs a fish processing industry and that the ruling party through its 2020-2025 manifesto, emphasizes on building more industries across the country.

The incumbent Head of State recalled measures taken by his government to improve the sector, saying it had also removed five levies and reduced the amount of money charged to more than 30 levies.

He said the move aimed at creating a good environment for people who engage in fishing activities and businesses so as to boost their revenues.

Dr Magufuli assured the public that if re-elected, his government will continue setting a good environment of doing business and invite investors in the fishery sector.

"There must be a fish processing industry in Bagamoyo... my government will do everything in its capacity to attract investors in the fishing sector, we want them to build industries here," he stressed.

Moreover, Dr Magufuli said the government is working on its plan to revive the Tanzania Fishing Corporation (TAFICO). He said the corporation will receive one modern ship for its activities in Indian Ocean.

Dr Magufuli noted that the corporation's properties were swindled by some individuals and that the government was still tracing the culprits.

"Some people killed the corporation and took the properties, we are doing everything in our capacity to trace them," he said. He added that so far properties worth 118bn/- have already been recovered.

In 2016, the government said it was planning to revive the ailing TAFICO, which was established in 1974 to manage fishing activities in the country. It was established that the government was partnering with other stakeholders to ensure that the corporation is operational.

In May this year, the government said it had prepared a business plan for reviving TAFICO in order to benefit from deep-sea fishing. The minister for Livestock and Fisheries Development, Luhaga Mpina, said the business plan would be jointly implemented by the government and the private sector.

Also, it will involve fishing using long liners and purse seines deep in the sea. Moreover, the CCM presidential candidate highlighted major projects that are designed to transform Coast Region and the country at large.

He said the construction of eight lane roads from Dar es Salaam to Kibaha and from Kibaha to Chalinze (78km) is expected to bring economic changes to individuals and the nation at large.

Other roads include Kisarawe-Maneromango (44km), Kibaha - Mapinga (23km), Utete -Nyamwage (33.7km) and 2km road will be built in Bagamoyo town. He said all roads will be built at a tarmac level.

He added that the construction of Wami bridge at 67.8bn/- will also help to open up the Coast Region and boost both economic and social activities in the country.

Dr Maggufuli added that other projects that aim at transforming the region are Bakhresa Sugar Limited. He said the government provided 10,000 acres of land to the company some few years ago to enable him to establish a sugarcane plantation and build a sugar factory.

According to Dr Magufuli, so far both cultivation and construction of industry are going on well and that the operations are set for next year.

"Bakhresa sugar Limited is expected to start the production with 30,000 tonnes of sugar by next year, and will later advance to 60,000 tonnes. The factory is expected to employ at least 800 people, this is a big achievement," he said.

He said, so far the Coast Region is leading in having a big number of industries. He said in 2015, the region had only 395 industries and that five years later the number grew to 1236.

He said the industries have helped the nation to save foreign currencies that would have been spent on importing raw materials for various development projects in the country.

"Today we are using iron bars for the construction of Standard gauge Railway (SGR) from our local industries, this is a milestone and we save a lot of money through this business," he noted.

He also promised to upgrade Chalinze Town Council to District so as to enable smooth provision of both social and economic services.