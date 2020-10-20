Tanzania: JPM Pledges Improved Workers Welfare

PRESIDENTIAL candidate for the ruling party, CCM, Dr John Magufuli yesterday promised to increase salaries, improve workers welfare and benefits, if re-elected in the October 28th polls.

Addressing a mammoth campaign rally at Mwanakalenge grounds in Bagamoyo District, Coast Region yesterday, Dr Magufuli said the country's economy is now stable and that the government is capable of improving workers benefits without problems.

He said the government has successfully managed to build a strong economy, which now gives a room for increasing salaries to workers. "For some years, we focused on building up the country's economy, and now our economy is stable, therefore, it is time for increasing salaries and other benefits to our workers," he said.

For the past five years, the government had focused on implementing various strategic projects geared at building up the strong economy.

The projects include the construction of over 7tri/- Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), construction of the 2115 MW Julius Nyerere Hydropower project, construction of roads, flyovers, bridges and many other major projects that basically aims at facilitating economic growth.

However, according to the ruling party's manifesto for 2020-2025, the government created six million jobs in the past five years and it plans to create another eight million job opportunities in the coming five years.

Many more Tanzanians have secured jobs in the public service during the fifth-phase government's first tenure. Only recently, the government announced 13,000 teachers' jobs for both secondary and primary schools in the country.

But efforts were also taken to promote the industrial economy and the private sector to pave the way for more job opportunities for Tanzanians. The focus was on the establishment of industries, improvement of the agricultural sector and creation of a good environment of doing businesses.

He said the establishment and revival of industries in Coast Region created over 200,000 jobs of which 50,000 are direct employment and 150,000 are indirect employment opportunities.

He said the establishment of industries in the area has also improved farmers' economies by ensuring markets for their produce.

"Today we are selling mangoes to Bakhresa and Sayona Industries Limited, this means farmers have a reliable market for fruits, unlike before, when mangoes, pineapples were being left to perish in farms," he said.

He added: "I am told that the raw material is not even enough for fruit industries in this area, the investors are now going for additional raw materials in Tanga and Morogoro, this is a challenge for farmers in Coast Region (to produce enough raw materials), it means we have a reliable market here," he noted.

He asked voters to vote for him as President for the second term, MPs and councilors on CCM tickets.