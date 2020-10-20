Tanzania: JPM Pledges Improved Workers Welfare

20 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Florence Mugarula in Bagamoyo

PRESIDENTIAL candidate for the ruling party, CCM, Dr John Magufuli yesterday promised to increase salaries, improve workers welfare and benefits, if re-elected in the October 28th polls.

Addressing a mammoth campaign rally at Mwanakalenge grounds in Bagamoyo District, Coast Region yesterday, Dr Magufuli said the country's economy is now stable and that the government is capable of improving workers benefits without problems.

He said the government has successfully managed to build a strong economy, which now gives a room for increasing salaries to workers. "For some years, we focused on building up the country's economy, and now our economy is stable, therefore, it is time for increasing salaries and other benefits to our workers," he said.

For the past five years, the government had focused on implementing various strategic projects geared at building up the strong economy.

The projects include the construction of over 7tri/- Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), construction of the 2115 MW Julius Nyerere Hydropower project, construction of roads, flyovers, bridges and many other major projects that basically aims at facilitating economic growth.

However, according to the ruling party's manifesto for 2020-2025, the government created six million jobs in the past five years and it plans to create another eight million job opportunities in the coming five years.

Many more Tanzanians have secured jobs in the public service during the fifth-phase government's first tenure. Only recently, the government announced 13,000 teachers' jobs for both secondary and primary schools in the country.

But efforts were also taken to promote the industrial economy and the private sector to pave the way for more job opportunities for Tanzanians. The focus was on the establishment of industries, improvement of the agricultural sector and creation of a good environment of doing businesses.

He said the establishment and revival of industries in Coast Region created over 200,000 jobs of which 50,000 are direct employment and 150,000 are indirect employment opportunities.

He said the establishment of industries in the area has also improved farmers' economies by ensuring markets for their produce.

"Today we are selling mangoes to Bakhresa and Sayona Industries Limited, this means farmers have a reliable market for fruits, unlike before, when mangoes, pineapples were being left to perish in farms," he said.

He added: "I am told that the raw material is not even enough for fruit industries in this area, the investors are now going for additional raw materials in Tanga and Morogoro, this is a challenge for farmers in Coast Region (to produce enough raw materials), it means we have a reliable market here," he noted.

He asked voters to vote for him as President for the second term, MPs and councilors on CCM tickets.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes
Hague Court Prosecutor in Sudan to Discuss Cooperation on Arrests

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.