Liberia: ULAA Denounces and Condemns the Mysterious Deaths of Four Auditors in the Employ of Government

Washington — The Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA or The Union) denounces and condemns the mysterious deaths of four auditors in the employ of government; Victoria Lamah, Albert Peters, George Fahnboto and Emmanuel Barten Nyeswa, head of the Internal Audit Agency. The Union urges President Weah's Administration to further institute the necessary measures to enable competent authorities to discharge their duty of preventing, investigating and punishing such crimes and remedying their consequences in the Liberian society.

The Union welcomes the recent request by H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia, to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Monrovia to assist the Government of Liberia (GOL) in the ongoing investigations into the mysterious deaths of four public auditors in the employ of the GOL. The Union calls on President Weah to expand the investigative panel to include international organizations, such as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union (AU) and the United Nations Human Rights Organization, as well as the Interreligious Council of Liberia and other civil society organizations in Liberia, to conduct expeditious investigations.

The Union believes the inclusion of the afore-mentioned noble international organizations and the Inter-Religious Council of Liberia (as well as other local civil society organizations) will lend credibility and transparency to the outcome of the ongoing investigations. The Union recalls that investigations into the mysterious deaths of Harry Greaves and Counsellor Michael Allison, which occurred during the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Administration, are still inconclusive, and that most recently during President Weah's Administration, when there were ongoing investigations by Kroll and a Presidential Investigative Team into the uncertainty of sixteen (16) billion Liberian Dollars and the twenty-five (25) million United States Dollars, there were mysterious deaths of employees of the Central Bank of Liberia, including that of Matthew Innis.

The Union is concerned that hitherto the outcomes of the mysterious death investigations are inconclusive. ULAA believes that in order to rebuild Liberia, a nation that all Liberians love, as well as to ensure appropriate levels of safety and security of ordinary citizens, Liberia must be a nation of laws, and a nation where professionals can execute their fiduciary duties without fear of their lives.