Ghana: Hubby Strangles Wife, 30, to Death

Pusiga — A 30-year-old woman from Polimako, in the Pusiga District of the Upper East Region, Mrs Rahinatue Hamidu, has been strangled to death by her husband.

The deceased's husband, Yakubu Hamidu, after carrying out the act also attempted committing suicide by inflicting a deep cut on his throat with a knife which attracted the attention of some of the tenants in the house the couple were staying.

The body of the deceased was sent to the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital for autopsy to be conducted by the facility.

Information gathered by the Ghanaian Times from the hospital confirmed that the deceased was strangled to death and that the body had since been buried according to Islamic culture upon the release of the corpse to the family members by the hospital.

The Public Relations Officer of the Upper East Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), David Fianko Okyere who confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times here yesterday, said currently the husband was also on admission at the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital receiving treatment under the watch of the police pending investigation.

According to the PRO, the Bawku Municipal Command of the Police Service had a call from unknown caller on October16, 2020, reporting about the act and upon rushing to the scene saw the corpse and the husband and rushed them to the Bawku Presbyterian hospital.

He said the police would launch a full-scale investigation into the matter after the deceased's husband is fully recovered from his throat injury at the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital.