Nigeria: One Feared Dead, Many Injured As Fresh Violence Erupts in Apo, Abuja

20 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Luminous Jannamike

At least one person was killed and many others injured, on Tuesday, following a fresh #EndSARS outbreak of violence in Waru settlement, Apo District of Abuja.

Properties worth millions of Naira were also destroyed in the civil disturbance that began at about 8:00 am.

Some residents said trouble started as #EndSARS protesters were resuming their daily demonstrations against police brutality within the district.

However, a combined team of soldiers and the police have moved to Waru, where a thick pillar of smoke billowed at about 11:15 am, to arrest the violence and restore peace in the area.

The security agents have also barricaded some roads leading the epicentre of the attacks.

Speaking with Vanguard, an eyewitness who preferred not to be named, said the man who died was warned against proceeding to Waru settlement Tuesday morning because hoodlums had reportedly laid an ambush for #EndSARS protesters in the area.

"We warned the man who was killed not to proceed into Waru. We watched from a distance how the hoodlums killed him.

"They planked him in the head with a 2-by-2 wood, and as soon as he fell to the ground, they mobbed him to death.

"The Army and police have moved into Waru to calm the situation, but I'm certain as soon as they leave the violence will start again," he said.

As a result of the tensed atmosphere in the area, the source added that many women and children have fled the area to safer districts.

Meanwhile, many young men resident in Apo and its environs were seen moving about the streets with weapons of all sort for self-defence.

The fresh attacks came barely 24 hours after hoodlums razed over 50 cars in a car mart and vandalized many valuables in the area amid the #EndSARS protests in the nation's capital.

Since October 6, some Nigerians began street protests for reform in the police.

On multiple occasions, the protesters have been confronted by thugs while police officers have resorted to flogging or using teargas to disperse them.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

