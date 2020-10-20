Ghana: GFA - We Adhered to All Covid-19 Protocols

20 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has said that the Association strictly adhered to the Covid-19 Safety protocols in camp in the two international friendlies against Mali and Qatar.

A statement from the GFA said "we are informed that some of our Black Stars players have tested positive for Coronavirus following their involvement in Ghana's friendly games against Mali (October 9) and Qatar (October 12).

"The GFA contingent adhered to all the strict COVID-19 protocols, before, during and after our stay in Turkey. A minimum of three tests were conducted on players, technical and management team members during the training camp in Antalya.

"The first test was conducted 24 hours prior to the game against Mali, where one team official tested positive for the virus and was immediately isolated from the group.

"With just about an hour to the start of the game against Mali, the Ghana team doctors, together with Turkish health officials conducted another round of tests in the dressing rooms of both Ghana and Mali before kick-off," it added.

It said that, the third set of tests was carried out 24hrs before the second game against Qatar and again, no single positive case was recorded.

Also, officials and management committee members of the national team underwent another test on Thursday, October 15, 24 hours before flying out of Turkey, and it was one technical team member who tested positive for the virus and was immediately isolated from the group, ruling him out of the trip to Ghana.

The statement said the GFA ensured all FIFA Covid-19 protocols were strictly adhered to throughout the National Team's engagement and it is quite a concern that some members of the team have subsequently tested positive for the virus.

The GFA said it would continue to monitor the situation and provide all necessary support to the affected players and wished the affected a speedy recovery.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

