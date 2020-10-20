Ghana: New NPP Members Presented With Motorcycles

Nyive — A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Robert Adjase-Tetteyfio, has given FEKON motorcycles to 150 young people who have defected from other political parties to the NPP.

The cost of the items were not disclosed.

"This is to support and assist their campaign activities to woo more converts for the party," Mr Adjase-Tetteyfio said.

He urged the new members of the NPP to show tolerance to people from the other political blocs even in the face of provocation, and seek the national interest at all times during their campaigns because there were clear signals for victory for the party in the forthcoming elections.

However, Mr Adjase-Tetteyfio urged supporters and members of the NPP to eschew complacency and come out in their numbers on December 7, to endorse another four-year term for President Nana Akufo-Addo to do more for the country.

Togbe Kwaku Apasu III, one of the chiefs in the community who received the motorcycles on behalf of the converts, thanked Mr Adjase-Tetteyfio for the gesture and said it bore testimony to the seriousness that the NPP attached to their campaign programmes and activities even at the grassroots level.

He said the NPP had committed huge resources to the health and educational sectors in addition to market and other infrastructure which were evident in the area including the school feeding programme and a borehole to provide water to the area in recent times which had helped to improve the welfare of the people tremendously.

Togbe Apasu said the Nyive area was peaceful and that was an asset to boost productivity and urged the people to remain united at all times for accelerated progress.

The chief condemned the recent terrorist acts in parts of the Volta Region by alleged secessionists and admonished the people of Nyive to resist such nation wreckers by volunteering information on their activities to the security agencies promptly.