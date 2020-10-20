Ghana: Virtual Prosecution Work Shop Ends in Bolga

20 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Samuel Akapule, Bolgatanga

About 135 investigators and prosecutors of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) in the Upper East Region have attended a day's workshop on virtual prosecution in Bolgatanga.

The in-service training programme which was organised by the Legal and Prosecution Directorate of the GPS was to empower the personnel use virtual court hearing in the prosecution of cases.

Speaking at the training session on Monday, the Upper East Regional Police Commander Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Mr Osei Kwaku Ampofo-Duku, explained that the training formed part of the transformation and reformation drive of the Legal and Prosecution Directorate of the GPS.

He urged the personnel to take the lessons seriously as in-service training are paramount to effective and efficient delivery of services to the general public to help combat crime and peace and security.

The Director Legal and Prosecution, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr Benjamin Osei Addae said the Virtual Court System has come to stay adding currently there were about 138 courts in the country which are operating the virtual court system.

He reiterated the need for personnel to build their capacity to enable them log onto the platform on the web, to access the system in discharging their duties and obligation as Investigators and Prosecutors of Police service.

The participants were taken through the operations and service available on the virtual court system including exparte application, bail application, motions on notice, application for search warrants, discloser applications and other non-contentious applications.

Personnel expressed satisfaction and appreciation to the Police Administration for the training.

