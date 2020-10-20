Ghana: Editor, 4 Others Win GJA Awards

Five journalists from New Times Corporation, publishers of Ghanaian Times and Spectator are set to win various awards at this year's Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) awards night slated for October 20.

They include the Editor of Ghanaian Times, Mr Dave Agbenu, who is taking an award in the non-competitive category of the awards scheme.

Others are multiple award winners, John Vigah and Mr Samuel Akapule and Ms Raissa Sambou from the Ghanaian Times. Mr Alberto Mario Noretti, representing The Spectator is also set to win an award.

The event would also see Seth Bokpe, Rebecca Kwei, Gabriel Ahiabor, Emmanuel Adu Gyamera, Mohammed Fugu, Timothy Ngnenbe, Emmanuel Quaye, Moses Dotse Aklorboto, Biiya Mukusah Ali and Henkin Adjase Kodjoe, all of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), take home various awards.

Journalists from the Ghana News Agency (GNA) including Anthony Adongo Apubeo, Eric Amoah, Ceasar Abagali, Albert Oppong Ansah, Prosper Kosuorwor and Alfred Futukpor would also receive various awards at the event.

From the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Peggy Ama Donkor, Beatrice Senadju and Oforiwa Darko would also receive awards on the night.

Several others from the Multimedia Group Limited, Media General, Despite Group among others will also be awarded at the event.

Under the theme, "COVID-19 and Credible Presidential and Parliamentary elections," the event will award a total of 37 journalists who distinguished themselves in credible reportage, last year.

In a press conference to announce the winners, President of GJA, Affail Monney cautioned politicians and their supporters against making journalists targets for attack as campaigning heats up towards the 2020 elections.

Consequently, he has entreated journalists to heighten their sense of personal security ahead of the polls to avoid being victims to attacks.

"Spare us your attacks because journalists are not your targets. You should rather concentrate on how to win votes to guarantee your victory in the elections.

An attack on one journalist is an attack against all of us and an attack against all is an attack on democracy and an attack on our democracy is an attack against the very soul of this nation," he stressed.

Mr Monney called on security agencies to focus attention on media houses that may be potential targets for attacks saying "every media house should be considered a security zone and there is need for police to sharpen their focus there."

He further assured that the Association "will come at anything that is inconsistent with the laws of the land and put the lives of journalists in danger."

Nonetheless, the president implored practitioners to uphold a high sense of professionalism and ethical standards in coverage of the elections.

The Chairperson of the Awards Committee, Mrs Betty Appau-Oppong in announcing winners for the awards, said 700 entries were received both in hard and soft copies for honours.

She said special awards will be given to journalists for extensive report on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Mrs Appau-Oppong urged journalists to, in coming years pay attention to guidelines and details governing the awards scheme in order to qualify for recognition.