Ghana: Editor, 4 Others Win GJA Awards

20 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Abigail Annoh

Five journalists from New Times Corporation, publishers of Ghanaian Times and Spectator are set to win various awards at this year's Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) awards night slated for October 20.

They include the Editor of Ghanaian Times, Mr Dave Agbenu, who is taking an award in the non-competitive category of the awards scheme.

Others are multiple award winners, John Vigah and Mr Samuel Akapule and Ms Raissa Sambou from the Ghanaian Times. Mr Alberto Mario Noretti, representing The Spectator is also set to win an award.

The event would also see Seth Bokpe, Rebecca Kwei, Gabriel Ahiabor, Emmanuel Adu Gyamera, Mohammed Fugu, Timothy Ngnenbe, Emmanuel Quaye, Moses Dotse Aklorboto, Biiya Mukusah Ali and Henkin Adjase Kodjoe, all of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), take home various awards.

Journalists from the Ghana News Agency (GNA) including Anthony Adongo Apubeo, Eric Amoah, Ceasar Abagali, Albert Oppong Ansah, Prosper Kosuorwor and Alfred Futukpor would also receive various awards at the event.

From the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Peggy Ama Donkor, Beatrice Senadju and Oforiwa Darko would also receive awards on the night.

Several others from the Multimedia Group Limited, Media General, Despite Group among others will also be awarded at the event.

Under the theme, "COVID-19 and Credible Presidential and Parliamentary elections," the event will award a total of 37 journalists who distinguished themselves in credible reportage, last year.

In a press conference to announce the winners, President of GJA, Affail Monney cautioned politicians and their supporters against making journalists targets for attack as campaigning heats up towards the 2020 elections.

Consequently, he has entreated journalists to heighten their sense of personal security ahead of the polls to avoid being victims to attacks.

"Spare us your attacks because journalists are not your targets. You should rather concentrate on how to win votes to guarantee your victory in the elections.

An attack on one journalist is an attack against all of us and an attack against all is an attack on democracy and an attack on our democracy is an attack against the very soul of this nation," he stressed.

Mr Monney called on security agencies to focus attention on media houses that may be potential targets for attacks saying "every media house should be considered a security zone and there is need for police to sharpen their focus there."

He further assured that the Association "will come at anything that is inconsistent with the laws of the land and put the lives of journalists in danger."

Nonetheless, the president implored practitioners to uphold a high sense of professionalism and ethical standards in coverage of the elections.

The Chairperson of the Awards Committee, Mrs Betty Appau-Oppong in announcing winners for the awards, said 700 entries were received both in hard and soft copies for honours.

She said special awards will be given to journalists for extensive report on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Mrs Appau-Oppong urged journalists to, in coming years pay attention to guidelines and details governing the awards scheme in order to qualify for recognition.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
How Can Nigeria Fix the Legacy of Colonial Violence? #EndSARS

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.