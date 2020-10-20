Ghana: Appiah, Kingston to Feature in Oly-Hearts Peace Match

Former Black Stars players, Stephen Appiah and midfielder Laryea Kingston have confirmed their participation in the inaugural Peace Cup Match slated for November 8 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The match, a brainchild of the Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics Old Players Association and christened 'Oly-Hearts Peace Cup Match' was initiated to promote peaceful elections as the nation heads to the polls on December 7.

The occasion will also witness the official launch and outdooring of the Accra Great Olympics Old Players Association.

Appiah who featured for Hearts in the mid-90s and Kingston who started his senior career at Olympics and ended his playing days at Hearts will join a long list of talented and celebrated old stars that are eager to display the skills that endeared them to Ghanaian football fans in their prime.

This include the likes of Godwin Attram , Peter Lamptey, George Alhassan, Dan Quaye and captain of AFCON winning 1978 Black Stars team, Awuley Quaye.

According to the organizers, plans were far advanced to get other groups such as the media, parliamentarians and members of the diplomatic corps to take part.

This, they explained in an interview, the important role the match can play to galvanise peace ahead of the elections.

"The country needs peace and likewise the sporting arena.

"We therefore decided to play this peace match to create the awareness needed to ensure that at the end of the day, nothing untoward was recorded.

"The league kicks off soon and the country also needs the peaceful environment to conduct its regular business."

"We initially planned an ordinary match but looking at the period, we found it expedient to set the tone to call for peace in the country.

"Nobody will be in a better position to do this than the old players who are loved, adored and respected," the organisers said.

The organising committee last week paid courtesy calls on business magnates and sports enthusiasts, Dr Daniel McKorley and Isaac Tetteh of the McDan Group and TT Brothers respectively who both pledged their unflinching support for a worthy cause.

They are also billed to meet the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah later this week.