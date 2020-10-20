Ghana: Sanitation Ministry Gives GJA Dustbins for Media Houses

20 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Victor A. Buxton

The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR) has presented 370 dustbins to the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) for onward distribution to media organisations to help improve cleanliness.

Valued at about GH¢210,000, each media house in Accra is expected to receive two of the bins with each region taking 20.

At a handover ceremony in Accra yesterday, Cecilia Dapaah, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, said the donation was in support of efforts to realise the President's vision of making Ghana the cleanest country in Africa.

She stated that due to the public education undertaken by her Ministry in partnership with the GJA, sanitation had improved in Accra especially and had drawn attention to the need for the people to keep their surroundings clean at all times.

"Sanitation is not dirt in the gutters but keeping ourselves, surroundings and place of work very tidy at all times and educating others to do same and the media has shown the way, especially during the outbreak of the Coronavirus disease," she added.

According to the Minister, the government has built 122,000 household toilets in the country so far to curb open defaecation.

This, she said, had contributed significantly to the country not recording cholera and dysentery outbreaks and other related respiratory diseases since 2017.

Receiving the items, Mr Affail Monney, President of GJA, thanked the Minister for supporting media houses with bins as a means of championing the agenda of tackling poor sanitation in the country.

"As journalists, we have it as a moral responsibility to highlight and champion social challenges, including sanitation, to cause change in societal behaviour," he said.

In a related development, the ministry would provide 50 dustbins to Presbyterian Boys Senior High School, Legon, while Adisadel College and Opoku Ware Senior High School would receive 40 each to help them improve sanitation on their campuses.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.