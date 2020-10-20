Ghana: 4 Rob Mobile Money Vendor in Offinso

20 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.hope

Kumasi — Offinso Police have mounted a search for a four-member gang of suspected robbers who attacked and robbed a mobile money vendor of his GH₵14,000 at Abofour in Offinso District in the Ashanti Region.

According to the Offinso District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent, Benedict Wonkyi, his outfit received the information in the late hours of Sunday that some suspected robbers who were armed were raiding a mobile money vendor at the Abofour market at the time the traders were wrapping up their day's activities.

He said police personnel were quickly deployed to the scene but the robbers, after attacking the vendor fired warning shots, scared the market women and fled into a nearby bush.

The police said the market women were not attacked and it was believed the suspects targeted the vendor identified as Akwasi Appiah.

He explained that the vendor ran out of cash and asked some of the clients to wait, whilst he rushed to the bank for money.

It was after the bank's transaction that the suspects attacked him and took away the money, the police indicated.

Police believed the suspects were the same ones who attacked some of the market women a week earlier and took away from them unspecified amount of money.

The Police Commander has assured the suspects would be arrested and brought to book and asked the public not to panic.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

