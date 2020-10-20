South Africa: The Leading Female Candidates in the Running for the Next Chief Justice

analysis

The appointment of a woman as Chief Justice is a prospect that ought to be taken very seriously. SA has never had a woman Chief Justice, and section 174(2) of the Constitution specifically requires that '[t]he need for the judiciary to reflect broadly the racial and gender composition of South Africa' has to be considered when judges are appointed.

Over the past few months, we have published a series of articles about the position of Chief Justice, including articles discussing the importance of the role of the Chief Justice, the criteria we think a Chief Justice should possess, and the process by which the Chief Justice is appointed. These articles are prompted by the fact that the tenure of the current Chief Justice, Mogoeng Mogoeng, comes to an end in 2021. It is therefore timely to begin thinking about who should be chosen as the next Chief Justice, and on what basis that decision should be made.

In this series of articles, we discuss who some of the potential candidates are that might be chosen to be the next Chief Justice, looking at various possible candidates in specific categories. In this article, we consider potential candidates if the next Chief...