South Africa: The Leading Female Candidates in the Running for the Next Chief Justice

19 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Judges Matter

The appointment of a woman as Chief Justice is a prospect that ought to be taken very seriously. SA has never had a woman Chief Justice, and section 174(2) of the Constitution specifically requires that '[t]he need for the judiciary to reflect broadly the racial and gender composition of South Africa' has to be considered when judges are appointed.

Over the past few months, we have published a series of articles about the position of Chief Justice, including articles discussing the importance of the role of the Chief Justice, the criteria we think a Chief Justice should possess, and the process by which the Chief Justice is appointed. These articles are prompted by the fact that the tenure of the current Chief Justice, Mogoeng Mogoeng, comes to an end in 2021. It is therefore timely to begin thinking about who should be chosen as the next Chief Justice, and on what basis that decision should be made.

In this series of articles, we discuss who some of the potential candidates are that might be chosen to be the next Chief Justice, looking at various possible candidates in specific categories. In this article, we consider potential candidates if the next Chief...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.