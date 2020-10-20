South Africa: Two Drug Dealers Due in Court

20 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police officers from the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit have been monitoring the drug activity on Mhlongo Road in Lamontville.

The target area was identified and a sting operation was put in place yesterday, 19 October 2020 at 13:00. A 31-year-old suspect was placed under arrest after he was found in possession of 15 plastic packets containing cocaine powder, 23 plastic packets of crystal meth as well as 18 capsules of heroin. The total value of the recovered drugs is estimated at R11 000-00. The suspect is appearing at the Durban Magistrate's Court today for possession of drugs.

Further investigation was conducted by the team which led them to the Point area. A 38-year-old man was found in a flat on Gillepsie Street in possession of crystal meth and methcathonone. He was placed under arrest for dealing in drugs. The total value of the recovered drugs is R46 000-00. The suspect is due to appear before the Durban Magistrate's Court today.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the team for the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of the drugs.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service.

