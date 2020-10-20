South Africa: Two Men Arrested for Possession of Dagga and Bribing Police Officers

press release

On Monday, 19 October 2020, at about 19:00, Germiston task team (A) were on patrol duties around lower Germiston Road, Heriodale when they noticed a suspicious white polo sedan with two males +-30 years old. The police followed the vehicle and the suspects attempted to sped off however, the police managed to intercept them and when they searched the car they found dagga in the boot wrapped with black plastic with an estimated street value of R30 000-00.

The suspects attempted to bribe the police with R2300-00 however, they did not succeed and they were arrested and detained at Germiston cells to appear in the court of law facing the charges of possession of Dagga and bribery.

Germiston SAPS continues to make the area a free crime zone.