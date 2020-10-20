South Africa: Two Men Arrested for Possession of Dagga and Bribing Police Officers

20 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On Monday, 19 October 2020, at about 19:00, Germiston task team (A) were on patrol duties around lower Germiston Road, Heriodale when they noticed a suspicious white polo sedan with two males +-30 years old. The police followed the vehicle and the suspects attempted to sped off however, the police managed to intercept them and when they searched the car they found dagga in the boot wrapped with black plastic with an estimated street value of R30 000-00.

The suspects attempted to bribe the police with R2300-00 however, they did not succeed and they were arrested and detained at Germiston cells to appear in the court of law facing the charges of possession of Dagga and bribery.

Germiston SAPS continues to make the area a free crime zone.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.