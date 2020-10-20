South Africa: Hawks Intercept Drugs On Bus Travelling to Upington

20 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Northern Cape — The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation in Upington arrested a 30-year-old suspect for allegedly dealing in drugs earlier on Tuesday morning.

The team received information regarding drugs being transported from Johannesburg to Upington on a passenger bus. A disruptive operation was immediately launched and members intercepted the bus. During the search, mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R221 700-00 were confiscated.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Upington Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 21 October 2020.

