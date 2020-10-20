South Africa: SA Covid-19 Death Toll Rises to 18 492

20 October 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa recorded 61 more COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, bringing the death toll to 18 492.

Of the latest fatalities, 21 are from the Eastern Cape, 19 from the Free State, eight from the Western Cape, six from the Northern Cape, three each from KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, and one from Mpumalanga.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed, and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Meanwhile, 635 257 patients have recuperated, which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

The cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 705 254, after 1 461 new infections were identified since the last report.

Mkhize has since corrected a typographical error, which occurred on Sunday when the total number of deaths was recorded in KwaZulu-Natal.

"[On Sunday], we reported a cumulative total of 3 176 deaths for KwaZulu-Natal. We wish to correct this. This was a typographical error which occurred when the total number was recorded, following verification.

"We therefore confirm that [the] total number of deaths for KwaZulu Natal was 3 136. This means the total number of deaths nationally for 18 October 2020 was 18 431. We apologise for this error."

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
Will Deploying Nigerian Army Quell or Escalate #EndSARS Protests?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.