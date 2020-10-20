South Africa: SA Covid-19 Death Toll Rises to 18 492

South Africa recorded 61 more COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, bringing the death toll to 18 492.

Of the latest fatalities, 21 are from the Eastern Cape, 19 from the Free State, eight from the Western Cape, six from the Northern Cape, three each from KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, and one from Mpumalanga.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed, and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Meanwhile, 635 257 patients have recuperated, which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

The cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 705 254, after 1 461 new infections were identified since the last report.

Mkhize has since corrected a typographical error, which occurred on Sunday when the total number of deaths was recorded in KwaZulu-Natal.

"[On Sunday], we reported a cumulative total of 3 176 deaths for KwaZulu-Natal. We wish to correct this. This was a typographical error which occurred when the total number was recorded, following verification.

"We therefore confirm that [the] total number of deaths for KwaZulu Natal was 3 136. This means the total number of deaths nationally for 18 October 2020 was 18 431. We apologise for this error."