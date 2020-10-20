South Africa: Police in Gauteng Recover 41 Firearms and 169 Ammunition Over the Weekend

press release

Gauteng Police's commitment to bring a halt to the proliferation of illegal firearms is materialising as 41 more firearms and 169 ammunition were recovered this past weekend. These are the firearms believed to be used in the commission of serious and violent crimes.

These weapons were recovered during police operations and through tip-offs from the community members.

A 54-year-old man was arrested at Wanderers Taxi Rank in Johannesburg after he was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition on Sunday morning. Police were conducting routine crime prevention duties at the taxi rank when they saw a man standing next to the taxi destined for Durban, acting suspicious. When he saw police he started to move away and he was cornered. After he was searched, police recovered an unlicensed firearm with serial number filed off and live ammunition in his possession.

A man was arrested in Orange Farm on Saturday evening after police received a tip-off. Police were patrolling when they were alerted about a man that was firing shots randomly in Extension Four. A man, matching the description given, was spotted and searched. Police found a pistol with a loaded magazine on his waist and he couldn't produce a valid licence for the firearm. He was arrested and charged with possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Another alleged drunk and disorderly man, who was boasting with a firearm and shooting randomly, was arrested in Orlando, Soweto, on Sunday evening. Police received a complaint of shooting and immediately responded. The suspect was pointed out and police found a firearm in his possession.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Most other firearms were recovered when police were conducting stop and searches in the province.

The seizure of these firearms might also help in solving cases where firearms were used as the weapons have been taken for ballistic tests.

The Provincial Commissioner of the police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela would like to thank the law-abiding citizens who continue to work with the police to expose criminals, particularly those who possess illegal firearms. "Pulling together we can reduce the level of crime and create a safe and secure environment for all of us. The recovery of these firearms would prevent future armed robberies, murders and other serious and violent crimes where illegal firearms are used" said Provincial Commissioner.

Police still appeal to those who possess illegal firearms and those who no longer need their legal firearms, firearms parts and ammunition to surrender them during this time of firearm amnesty, which will continue until 31 January 2021.