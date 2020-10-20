South Africa: Boyfriend Appeared in Court for Murder of Teen Girlfriend

press release

The suspect Tshokolo Ranketsi (26) appeared at Parys Magistrate's Court on Monday, 19 October 2020 for the alleged murder of his 14-year-old girlfriend, Edwinah Bolosha. He is remanded in custody and will appear again on 26 October 2020 for bail application.

On Thursday, 15 October 2020 at about 18:00 Edwinah was reported missing by her uncle.

On the same day, the police in Tumahole mobilised all role players and embarked on a search for the missing teenager.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was last seen with her boyfriend. Information was followed and Edwinah's body was discovered in an open veld covered in a huge pile of rocks, about 1km away from her home.

A case of murder was registered and the boyfriend was subsequently arrested.