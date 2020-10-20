South Africa: Accused Found Guilty On Charges of Contravention of Customs and Excise Act

20 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Free State — Hendrik Cornelius Strydom (49) has been convicted and sentenced on charges of Contravention of the Customs and Excise Act on Monday, 19 October 2020.

Strydom was arrested on 20 May 2019 after the Heilbron VISPOL Unit acted on information about a vehicle that was loading suspicious goods on a farm along Petrus Steyn Road. The vehicle had already left the farm when the police arrived on the scene and it was subsequently spotted in town where it was stopped in Church Street.

The resultant search of the said vehicle uncovered several cartons of illicit cigarettes. The Hawks' Serious Commercial Investigation ensued and it established that a farm was utilised as a warehouse to store illicit cigarettes. The value of the recovered cigarettes was estimated at approximately R681 800-00.

The Heilbron Magistrate's Court has sentenced Strydom to a fine amounting to R500 000-00 or five (5) years imprisonment.

