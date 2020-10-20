Mozambique: Covid-19 Cases Now Exceed 11,000

Maputo — The number of cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease diagnosed in Mozambique now exceeds 11,000, the Deputy National Director of Public Health, Benigna Matsinhe, announced on Monday.

Speaking at a Maputo press conference, Matsinhe said that, since the start of the pandemic, 167,816 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 765 of them in the previous 24 hours.

All the tests were carried out in public facilities. Of the samples tested, 224 were from Maputo city, 104 from Inhambane, 102 from Zambezia, 99 from Maputo province, 88 from Sofala, 79 from Manica, 31 from Tete, 28 from Nampula, and ten from Niassa.

551 of the tests were negative, but 214 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the number of positive cases, since the first Covid-19 patient was diagnosed on 22 March, to 11,080.

All the new cases are Mozambican citizens. 112 are men or boys and 102 are women or girls. 27 are children under the age of 15, and 12 are over 65 years old. No age information was available for eight cases.

As has become the norm in recent weeks, the great majority of cases were from Maputo city (125) and Maputo province (52). There were also 14 cases from Zambezia, 14 from Inhambane, six from Tete and three from Niassa.

In accordance with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all 214 new cases are now in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

Matsinhe said that, in the previous 24 hours, seven more Covid-19 patients were hospitalised. There are now 47 people under medical care in Covid-19 isolation wards - 44 in Maputo city, one in Zambezia, one in Nampula and one in Matola.

38 of the hospitalised cases are men and nine are women. Two are children under 15 years of age, 27 are adults aged between 15 and 59, and 18 are aged 60 or above (which is considered the age group most at risk from Covid-19).

The clinical condition of 20 of these cases is described as "moderate", but 27 are regarded as seriously ill. Matsinhe said these patient are suffering from various other chronic illnesses in addition to the coronavirus. 45.2 per cent of them have diabetes, and 41.9 per cent have high blood pressure.

On the positive side, in the same period 323 people made a full recovery from Covid-19 - 203 in Maputo city, 69 in Maputo province, 19 in Nampula, 17 in Tete, eight in Gaza, four in Niassa, two in Zambezia and one in Inhambane. The number of recoveries now stands at 8,836 (79.7 per cent of all people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique).

As of Monday, the geographical breakdown of all 11,080 positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo City, 5,268; Maputo province, 1,941; Zambezia, 768; Cabo Delgado, 751; Nampula, 601; Tete, 394; Gaza, 372; Sofala, 342; Inhambane, 279; Niassa, 245; Manica, 120.

The number of active cases has fallen to 2,169, and they are distributed as follows: Maputo city, 1,566; Maputo province, 243; Sofala, 110; Niassa, 74; Cabo Delgado, 49; Tete, 33; Zambezia, 22; Gaza, 22; Inhambane, 19; Nampula, 16; Manica, 11.

Thus Maputo city and province account for over 83 per cent of all currently active cases.