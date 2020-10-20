South Africa: Deputy Director General Buti Chuma Virtually Launches Youth Advocacy Programme

19 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Youth Advocacy Programme, will this week proceed into its second phase of unpacking opportunities available for young people in the programme's four pillars, starting with Food Security value chain.

Office of the Premier led by Deputy Director General - Buti Chuma, virtually launched the Youth Advocacy Programme, which is based on four (4) pillars derived from the National Youth Policy, with the sole intention of encouraging young people to emerge from the unbearable effects of Covid19.

The programme's four pillars include Food Security; Talent Development and Management, Entrepreneurial Support and Cultural Edutainment.

During the virtual launch with young people from across the province, Buti Chuma requested young people in the province to rise beyond expectation and secure the future that they aspire.

"The current system is saturated and is unable to absorb the demand of the future you want to create. Therefore this programme calls for a different mind-set, for us to have a different paradigm shift as we create an enabling environment for the development of young people. All relevant stakeholders including youth formations are on board to assist" remarked Chuma

The programme will be facilitated by the radio personality Ndleleni Maxongo who is popularly known as Sir Max. Sir Max, who also uses his knowledge to inspire and influence organisations to create high performance culture, has asked young people to step out of their comfort zone and rally behind the pillar of interest, in an effort to change their lives.

"We living in the world that requires new value because we're living in the new normal. The world is now value driven, value is the new currency. We are no longer selling products, we're no longer selling services, we are selling value. So in your business, in your idea or adventure or whatever you may want to start, forget about the product, forget about the service, we're selling value into the world" charged Sir Max.

The programme is aiming at linking young people to opportunities available in Provincial Government Departments, State Owned Entities, National Youth Development Agency, SEDAs, Youth Formations and other establishments which are aiming to empower young people.

Starting from this week Thursday, a different pillar will be dissected for young people to identify opportunities and get the necessary assistance to change their lives.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.