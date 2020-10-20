South Africa: Deputy Director General Buti Chuma Virtually Launches Youth Advocacy Programme

press release

Youth Advocacy Programme, will this week proceed into its second phase of unpacking opportunities available for young people in the programme's four pillars, starting with Food Security value chain.

Office of the Premier led by Deputy Director General - Buti Chuma, virtually launched the Youth Advocacy Programme, which is based on four (4) pillars derived from the National Youth Policy, with the sole intention of encouraging young people to emerge from the unbearable effects of Covid19.

The programme's four pillars include Food Security; Talent Development and Management, Entrepreneurial Support and Cultural Edutainment.

During the virtual launch with young people from across the province, Buti Chuma requested young people in the province to rise beyond expectation and secure the future that they aspire.

"The current system is saturated and is unable to absorb the demand of the future you want to create. Therefore this programme calls for a different mind-set, for us to have a different paradigm shift as we create an enabling environment for the development of young people. All relevant stakeholders including youth formations are on board to assist" remarked Chuma

The programme will be facilitated by the radio personality Ndleleni Maxongo who is popularly known as Sir Max. Sir Max, who also uses his knowledge to inspire and influence organisations to create high performance culture, has asked young people to step out of their comfort zone and rally behind the pillar of interest, in an effort to change their lives.

"We living in the world that requires new value because we're living in the new normal. The world is now value driven, value is the new currency. We are no longer selling products, we're no longer selling services, we are selling value. So in your business, in your idea or adventure or whatever you may want to start, forget about the product, forget about the service, we're selling value into the world" charged Sir Max.

The programme is aiming at linking young people to opportunities available in Provincial Government Departments, State Owned Entities, National Youth Development Agency, SEDAs, Youth Formations and other establishments which are aiming to empower young people.

Starting from this week Thursday, a different pillar will be dissected for young people to identify opportunities and get the necessary assistance to change their lives.