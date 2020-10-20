Zimbabwe: City Accident Injures 13

20 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

THIRTEEN people were seriously injured when an unregistered Nissan Caravan kombi collided with a Honda Fit at the intersection of Churchill Avenue and Freedom Legacy Way near Borrowdale race course yesterday morning.

Of the 13 people that were injure, 12 were in the kombi. Both vehicles were extensively damaged. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told The Herald yesterday that the driver of the Nissan Caravan allegedly drove through a red robot.

"The accident occurred around 6am at the intersection of Borrowdale Road and Churchill Road where the driver of a Honda Fit who was driving along Churchill Road, due east and on approaching the intersection, the driver of a white unregistered Nissan Caravan proceeded through a red robot and the vehicles collided.

"As a result, the Nissan Caravan landed on its right side with 12 people in the Nissan Caravan sustaining various injuries while one person in the Honda Fit sustained serious injuries and was unconscious. All the injured were rushed to Parirenyatwa Hospital," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

The Honda Fit was taken to the VID Eastlea, while the Nissan Caravan was taken to Borrowdale Police Station and would be sent to the VID.

Asst Comm Nyathi said it was wrong for motorists to go through red robots as they put other peoples' lives at risk.

He also urged motorists to ensure that their vehicles have number plates. Yesterday's accident follows the one where 21 passengers were injured on Saturday after a bus belonging to Changu Bus Service that is contracted to Zupco overturned along Lytton Road in Harare after the driver failed to negotiate a curve.

The injured were taken to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital for treatment. The bus was taken to VID for inspection.

It remains unclear what caused the driver to lose control.

Investigations into the matter are continuing.

