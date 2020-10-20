South Africa: Time to Exit the Doldrums and Usher in a New Era of Sascoc Servant Leadership

20 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Qondisa Ngwenya

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) needs leaders who are focussed on serving sport, not their own self-interests and furthering personal agendas.

Three months ago I co-wrote an article about issues plaguing the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc), "A time for leadership, not rulers".

In it we sought to highlight the key fault lines in the effective functioning and performance of Sascoc and some remedial interventions. Among the things we asserted then, is that Sascoc has long ceased to be the vanguard mother body of sport in South Africa, nor is it a guardian of governance and sport management.

It has been ravaged by a lack of leadership, factionalism, personal agendas and consequent trust deficiency between the board and its members. It will hold an election on 7 November, which is vital to ushering in a new era.

The lack of trust between the board and Sascoc stakeholders is one of the key elements in its undoing because it is characterised by what Stephen Covey called, "high-control management, political posturing, protectionism, cynicism, internal competition and adversarialism".

That trust deficiency played itself out again in its special general meeting (SGM) on 19 September 2020. Thankfully,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.