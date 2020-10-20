South Africa: Time to Exit the Doldrums and Usher in a New Era of Sascoc Servant Leadership

analysis

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) needs leaders who are focussed on serving sport, not their own self-interests and furthering personal agendas.

Three months ago I co-wrote an article about issues plaguing the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc), "A time for leadership, not rulers".

In it we sought to highlight the key fault lines in the effective functioning and performance of Sascoc and some remedial interventions. Among the things we asserted then, is that Sascoc has long ceased to be the vanguard mother body of sport in South Africa, nor is it a guardian of governance and sport management.

It has been ravaged by a lack of leadership, factionalism, personal agendas and consequent trust deficiency between the board and its members. It will hold an election on 7 November, which is vital to ushering in a new era.

The lack of trust between the board and Sascoc stakeholders is one of the key elements in its undoing because it is characterised by what Stephen Covey called, "high-control management, political posturing, protectionism, cynicism, internal competition and adversarialism".

That trust deficiency played itself out again in its special general meeting (SGM) on 19 September 2020. Thankfully,...