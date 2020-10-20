South Africa: Let's Dance Again, Like We Did Last Zuma

analysis

I see your #Jerusalemachallenge, I see your #Johnvuligate, and I raise you the 'presidential electric politrick'.

Once again South Africa is in the grip of another dance challenge as #johnvuligate spreads. Thankfully for the rhythmically challenged, like this writer, this particular challenge has far fewer steps than the #jerusalemachallenge that uncle Cyril recommended we all get into just last month on Heritage Day.

To be fair on Cyril, bar that time he tried the vosho during the honeymoon of his presidency, when the nation was still on the rebound from the greatest dancer to ever occupy the office of the presidency, the flexible Mr Zuma, Cyril has deprived the nation of its most valued quality in a leader. It is, after all, well established scientific fact that the most important quality a South African politician can possess is a captivating dance move.

Zuma, the man, the phenomenon, went beyond the call of duty when it came to that special politician's dance, which I like to call the presidential electric politrick (PEP). I doubt we'll see that kind of talent again anytime soon. Fret not about small details like good governance, integrity, honesty, empathy, a good reputation, fairness, and whatever the...