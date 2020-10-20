Southern Africa: Lesotho Announces Coaching Changes Ahead of COSAFA Showdown

Cosafa
Cosafa women's soccer group draw for 2020
20 October 2020
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)
press release

The draw for the tournament will be staged on the pitch at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Thursday, October 22 at 10h00, and will be streamed live on www.COSAFA.tv.  ALL MEDIA WELCOME / STRICT COVID PROTOCOLS WILL APPLY, WHICH INCLUDE MANDATORY MASK WEARING PLEASE

The Lesotho Football Association has announced the appointed of Lehloenya Nkhasi as the new head coach of the senior women's national team ahead of the upcoming COSAFA Women's Championship to be staged in Nelson Mandela Bay from November 3-14.

Nkhasi comes with an impressive CV having won three successive Lesotho Women's Super League titles with LDF Ladies and will be assisted by Moroesi Lazaro. They take over the reins from former Lesotho international Lire Phiri, who had been in charge of the team since May 2019.

COSAFA SOCIAL MEDIA

More on This
Exciting Clashes for Cosafa Women's Champs as Draw Finalised
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Council of Southern African Football Associations. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.