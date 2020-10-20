Southern Africa: Lesotho Announces Coaching Changes Ahead of COSAFA Showdown

press release

The draw for the tournament will be staged on the pitch at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Thursday, October 22 at 10h00, and will be streamed live on www.COSAFA.tv. ALL MEDIA WELCOME / STRICT COVID PROTOCOLS WILL APPLY, WHICH INCLUDE MANDATORY MASK WEARING PLEASE

The Lesotho Football Association has announced the appointed of Lehloenya Nkhasi as the new head coach of the senior women's national team ahead of the upcoming COSAFA Women's Championship to be staged in Nelson Mandela Bay from November 3-14.

Nkhasi comes with an impressive CV having won three successive Lesotho Women's Super League titles with LDF Ladies and will be assisted by Moroesi Lazaro. They take over the reins from former Lesotho international Lire Phiri, who had been in charge of the team since May 2019.

