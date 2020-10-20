South Africa: Minister Naledi Pandor Hands Over PPEs and Other Necessities Donated in Western Cape

press release

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, visited the Stellenbosch region, Western Cape Province, on Monday, 19 October 2020, where she handed over a consignment of goods, which include Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and other necessities to two schools, Idas Valley Primary School and Klapmuts Primary School.

Minister Pandor said the goods will assist the schools in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, which remains a threat to the health of all South Africans.

The consignment was donated by the Al-Imdaad Foundation and included masks and hand sanitisers as well as school shoes and sanitary towels. The schools were asked to ensure that the shoes and sanitary towels reach needy learners.

Speaking to educators and administrators at the two schools, Minister Pandor said the risk of infection from COVID-19 remains high should communities fail to adhere to health protocols such as the wearing of masks, sanitising and washing hands and keeping social distance.

Minister Pandor said the youth should refrain from organising and taking part in social gatherings where social distancing protocols are not adhered to. "Please continue to speak to young people about the importance of behavioural change. Let us keep ourselves safe. Let us keep South Africa safe," said Minister Pandor to educators and administrators.