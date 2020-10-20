South Africa: 12 Years On - Judge Hlophe's Judicial Conduct Tribunal Postponed - Again

20 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

Judge President John Hlophe's Judicial Conduct Tribunal postponed due to ill health and a date clash with Judge President's UK-based counsel.

The long-awaited Judicial Conduct Tribunal set to hear evidence about Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe's alleged attempt to influence Constitutional Court Judges in 2008 in favour of former President Jacob Zuma has been postponed - again.

In June 2020 the JSC announced that the much-anticipated tribunal was set down to proceed between 16 to 30 October 2020. It has taken 12 years for the matter to finally reach this stage.

However, in a statement issued on 20 October, Sello Chiloane, JSC secretary, announced that the new dates set down for the hearing are 7 to 11 December.

This was because Hlophe's legal representative in the matter, Advocate Courtney Griffiths QC, (the man who represented Liberian dictator Charles Taylor at the International Criminal Court) was unavailable. Also cited was Judge Chris Jafta's ill health.

Griffiths, a high-profile Jamacian-born British barrister does not come cheap and there has been some negotiating his fee for representing Hlophe with the state attorney's office.

Griffiths spent three years arguing in the ICC that former Liberian president Charles Taylor was not responsible...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

