Namibia: National Airline to Restart Flights to Johannesburg and Cape Town

20 October 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

National airline, Air Namibia on Monday announced that they will launch weekly flights to Johannesburg and Cape Town from 28 October.

The Windhoek - Johannesburg direct route will be operated on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, whereas two flights between Windhoek - Cape Town (direct and Walvis Bay) will be operated on weekends, Fridays and Sundays.

Air Namibia's Interim CEO, Theo Mberirua said that the restart of the two routes is in line with the airline's restart plan, following the long layoff due to Covid-19.

"The decision to launch these routes are in line with Air Namibia's mandate and purpose for existence, creating air transport linkages to promote intra-Africa connectivity and regional integration," he said.

Mberirua said although the airline normally operates an extensive schedule that requires multiple destinations in order to feed the entire network, the move by Air Namibia to breathe new life into these two routes will provide smooth and convenient connections inbound and outbound, connecting Namibia to the world, and the world to Namibia.

"With the high season for this market looming and holidaymakers planning to visit our neighbouring country and vice versa, Air Namibia's operation will meet the growing demand with the resumption of these routes," he concluded.

