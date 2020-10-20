South Africa: Salga Briefs Media and Visits Eastern Cape Municipalities, 22 to 23 Oct

press release

SALGA leadership to engage Eastern Cape Municipalities, holds media briefing

The South African Local Government Association (SALGA) National Executive Committee (NEC) will dedicate the better part of this week in the Eastern Cape where it plans to engage with local municipalities on challenges currently being faced by local government.

The two-day meeting will see the SALGA leadership interact with municipalities in the province, and attend to urgent and pressing matters confronting them. The planned engagements are as a result of the NEC's decision to intensify regular interaction between SALGA and its member municipalities in a bid to resolve various pressing local government concerns.

SALGA has introduced a rotating system of convening scheduled NEC meetings throughout the nine provinces with meetings already held in the Free State and Limpopo.

The President of SALGA, Cllr Thembi Nkadimeng, invites members of the media to a media briefing in Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality, East London.

Details of the briefing are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 22 October 2020

Time: 13h30

Venue: ICC East London, 2 Marine Park Complex, 22 Esplanade St, East London, Room X1

The schedule of the municipal engagements is as follows:

Day 1; Thursday, 22 October, ICC East London

Engagement

Time

Presentation and discussion with Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality

09h30 - 10h45

Presentation and discussion with Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality

11h00 - 12h15

Presentation and discussion with Senqu Local Municipality

12h15 - 13h30

Presentation and discussion with Makana Local Municipality

14h30 -15h45

Presentation and discussion with O R Tambo District Municipality

15h45 - 17h00

Day 2; Thursday, 23 October

Engagement

Time

SALGA NEC Meeting

08h30 - 17h00

Members of the media who wish to attend the joint media briefing are urged to RSVP to smahlangabeza@salga.org.za / 084 888 9514