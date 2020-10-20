South Africa: Salga Briefs Media and Visits Eastern Cape Municipalities, 22 to 23 Oct

SALGA leadership to engage Eastern Cape Municipalities, holds media briefing
The South African Local Government Association (SALGA) National Executive Committee (NEC) will dedicate the better part of this week in the Eastern Cape where it plans to engage with local municipalities on challenges currently being faced by local government.
The two-day meeting will see the SALGA leadership interact with municipalities in the province, and attend to urgent and pressing matters confronting them. The planned engagements are as a result of the NEC's decision to intensify regular interaction between SALGA and its member municipalities in a bid to resolve various pressing local government concerns.
SALGA has introduced a rotating system of convening scheduled NEC meetings throughout the nine provinces with meetings already held in the Free State and Limpopo.
The President of SALGA, Cllr Thembi Nkadimeng, invites members of the media to a media briefing in Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality, East London.
Details of the briefing are as follows:
Date: Thursday, 22 October 2020
Time: 13h30
Venue: ICC East London, 2 Marine Park Complex, 22 Esplanade St, East London, Room X1
The schedule of the municipal engagements is as follows:
Day 1; Thursday, 22 October, ICC East London
Engagement
Time
Presentation and discussion with Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality
09h30 - 10h45
Presentation and discussion with Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality
11h00 - 12h15
Presentation and discussion with Senqu Local Municipality
12h15 - 13h30
Presentation and discussion with Makana Local Municipality
14h30 -15h45
Presentation and discussion with O R Tambo District Municipality
15h45 - 17h00
Day 2; Thursday, 23 October
Engagement
Time
SALGA NEC Meeting
08h30 - 17h00
Members of the media who wish to attend the joint media briefing are urged to RSVP to smahlangabeza@salga.org.za / 084 888 9514