South Africa: Shack Dwellers Want a Share of Toilet Building Tender

Thamsanqa Mbovane/GroundUp
Scores of Area 11 Gunguluza residents in Uitenhage were introduced to a new business forum on Monday. The group plan to bid for massive tenders as sub-contractors in the community.
20 October 2020
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Thamsanqa Mbovane

A group of shack dwellers from Area 11 in Gunguluza, Uitenhage intend to submit tenders on several multi-million rand projects in the community.

Area 11 is part of Uitenhage's largest informal settlement, with over 3,000 shacks.

Late on Monday, nearly 200 shack dwellers gathered on R Alexander Street where 12 people were introduced as a new community business forum by Area 11 committee chairman Luyanda Manyamu. It was explained that the members of the forum all have previous work experience as electricians, plumbing and road works.

There are currently three business forums in the community who expect to bid for contracts as sub-contractors to build informal houses, toilets and paving or roads.

Resident Luvuyo Ntombana is one of the 12 members of the new forum. He told the crowd: "Nothing about shack dwellers without involving shack dwellers, especially in business. We intend to take part as sub-contractors in all tenders because we have registered companies. We seek to create jobs, build homes by ourselves, plough back to the community. Other people who have been doing business here never ploughed back and have no intentions to do so."

Ntombana said the two other forums in the area were currently sharing 30% of the contract to build 846 toilets in Area 11. He said their forum would pursue the construction of 500 informal homes.

Ward 45 Councillor Siphiwo Plaatjies confirmed that the municipality's policy on tenders is that construction companies who are awarded tenders above R1 million must give 30% of the project to local businesses as sub-contractors. At present only the main contractor for the toilet project had been appointed, he said.

GroundUp is being sued after we exposed dodgy Lottery deals involving millions of rands. Please help fund our defence. You can support us via Givengain, Snapscan, EFT, PayPal or PayFast.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.