South Africa: Two Couples Arrested in R102 Million Money Laundering

press release

Pretoria — Four suspects including a pastor aged between 25 and 39 have been arrested for their alleged involvement in fraud and money laundering worth R102 million.

The Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation members arrested the first couple on Saturday, 17 October 2020, the woman in Sandton and her husband at OR Tambo International airport. The two, Willah Mudolo and Zethu Mudolo have since appeared in the Pretoria Magitstrate's Court and their case was postponed to 30 October 2020 for formal bail application.

On Tuesday, the team made a further arrest of another couple allegedly involved in the same case. The woman (39) was arrested at her home and her husband (37), after attempting to evade the team, handed himself over at Silverton police station with an entourage of attorneys.

The second couple is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court soon.