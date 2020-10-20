South Africa: Two Couples Arrested in R102 Million Money Laundering

20 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Pretoria — Four suspects including a pastor aged between 25 and 39 have been arrested for their alleged involvement in fraud and money laundering worth R102 million.

The Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation members arrested the first couple on Saturday, 17 October 2020, the woman in Sandton and her husband at OR Tambo International airport. The two, Willah Mudolo and Zethu Mudolo have since appeared in the Pretoria Magitstrate's Court and their case was postponed to 30 October 2020 for formal bail application.

On Tuesday, the team made a further arrest of another couple allegedly involved in the same case. The woman (39) was arrested at her home and her husband (37), after attempting to evade the team, handed himself over at Silverton police station with an entourage of attorneys.

The second couple is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court soon.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.