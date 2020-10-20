South Africa: Man Who Evaded Police for Seven Years Finally Nabbed

press release

Sifiso Gcina Nxumalo (31) appeared before the Nquthu Magistrate's Court yesterday for two counts of murder. He was remanded in custody until 28 October 2020 for bail application.

Nxumalo had been evading police since 2013 and was on the run. His warrant of arrest was issued by the court. The information was received that he was seen in the Gauteng province where he was hiding. He was arrested on 17 October 2020 with the assistance of the Ivory Park police officers. He was brought to Mondlo SAPS for detention.

It is alleged that on 29 June 2013 at 04:30, Mavela Ncube (23) was stabbed while at a local tavern at Block B in Mondlo after an argument. He sustained three stab wounds on the upper body. He was taken to a local clinic where he later succumbed to his injuries. Nxumalo was placed under arrest and appeared in court where he was later released on bail.

During October, Nxumalo committed the same offence in Mondlo area. It is alleged that on 11 October 2013 at 12:30, 35-year-old Ali Narsill was stabbed by the suspect while in a shop at B Section in Mondlo. The victim sustained a stab wound to the back. He was taken to a local clinic where he later died. The suspect fled the area after the incident and has been on the run since then.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrest of the suspect.