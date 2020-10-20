South Africa: Update - Suspect Arrested for the Rape of a 60-Year-Old Woman

20 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police in Prieska have arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with the rape of a 60-year-old woman.

It is alleged the victim was asleep yesterday morning, 20 October 2020 at about 01:30 when she was attacked. The suspect forced entry through the window. The victim was reportedly assaulted, hit with a hammer and raped.

The victim is currently receiving medical treatment in Hospital.

An intensive search for the suspect was launched and the suspect was arrested today in Prieska at about 09:00.

The Acting Deputy Provincial Commissioner responsible for Crime Detection, Brigadier Nicky Mills has commended Investigating Officer, Sergeant Rian Van Wyk for good work which led to the swift arrest of the suspect.

The suspect is expected to appear before the local Magistrate's Court soon.

Police investigation continues.

