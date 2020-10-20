Malawi: Magistrate Viva Bemoans Slowing Pace of Justice in DPP's Henry Mussa Theft Case

Principal Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba has adjourned the case of former minister of Information Henry Mussa and former director of Information Gideon Munthali accused of stealing computers and gensets - to December 4 2020 but expressed his unhappiness about the way prosecutor is delaying the case.

Nyimba granted the adjournment on Tuesday but expressed concern over the delays saying the suspects have a right to a speedy trial.

He said such adjournments affect progress of the case, saying a criminal case had to be dealt with expeditiously..

The two, who are suspected to have stolen 10 computers and three stand-by power generators when they worked for the Ministry of Information, have been charged with theft by public servant and abuse of office.

The suspects are expected to take plea when the court sits again on December 4.

Mussa's lawyer Powel Nkhutabasa hoped that the time given will enable the state conclude its work and be ready to prosecute the case.

According to National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said the suspected stolen equipment was a donation from Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) meant for state-owned Malawi News Agency and is suspected to have gone missing in 2019.

Police say one of the 10 stolen computers has been recovered from Munthali's house while one of the three generator sets has been recovered from Mussa's house.

Mussa is an executive member of the erstwhile ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). While, Munthali is journalist, formerly of The Nation Publications.