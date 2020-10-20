South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Visits Groblersdal Police Station and Family of the Late Colonel Seroka

press release

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, accompanied by the Deputy Provincial Commissioner, Major General Christine Morakaladi, today visited Groblersdal Police Station for a briefing session in preparation for the memorial service which is scheduled to take place at the Rugby Stadium in Groblersdal on Thursday, 22 October 2020 at 11h00.

After the session, the Provincial Commissioner and his Deputy visited the bereaved family at Maganagobuswa under Dennilton policing area to offer their condolences on Colonel Seroka's tragic passing.

The Provincial Commissioner addressed the family and assured them that everything is being done to bring the killers to book. He went further and told them that the South African Police Service is there for the family, especially during this difficult time. The General also indicated that the Police Service was truly blessed to have had the late Colonel Seroka, a hard working commander, who will surely be missed.

The Official Funeral Service will be held at Ga-Nchabeleng, Lepellane village on Saturday 24 October 2020 at 06h00.