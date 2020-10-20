South Africa: Hawks Swoop On Illicit Cigarettes Dealers

20 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Limpopo — Two suspects aged 25 and 42 were arrested for allegedly dealing in illicit cigarettes in Polokwane on Monday, 19 October 2020.

The Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation members received a tip-off about people who were selling illicit cigarettes at Polokwane lodge. The team descended at the said lodge and proceeded to one of the rooms and seized 330 cartoons of Remington Gold cigarettes worth an estimated R47 000-00.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 21 October 2020 for dealing in illicit cigarettes.

