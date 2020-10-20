Ethiopia: Police Arrests 14 Alleged Drug Traffickers in Addis Ababa Airport

20 October 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian Federal Police Commission has arrested 14 foreign nationals suspected of international drug trafficking crime.

According to the Deputy Director of Drug Monitoring and Operation at the Commission, Commander Mengisteab Beyene, of the suspected drug traffickers, 13 are Nigerian and one is Brazilian national.

The suspects, who had departed from Sao Paulo, Brazil were arrested on Monday at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport with more than 14 kilograms of cocaine produced in Latin America, Commander Mengisteab said.

"They were arrested while trying to transport the drug by concealing it in a bag and bras as well as swallowing capsules filled with the cocaine", he added.

According to the commission, police have seized a total of 24 drug traffickers with 39 kilograms of cocaine and 36 kilograms of cannabis over the past three months.

