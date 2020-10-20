South Africa: MEC Anroux Marais Donates Money to Laingsburg Municipality to Improve JJ Ellis Sports Ground

press release

Yesterday, 19 October 2020, Minister Anroux Marais presented R717 350.00 to the Laingsburg Municipality to improve the JJ Ellis Sports Ground, catering for the codes of Netball, Rugby, Cricket, Track and Field Marathons and Soccer in the area.

Following requests from the municipality and district sport representatives on their specific sport facility needs, the ceremonial cheque handover signified the funding allocated for the 2020/21 financial year.

The allocated funding will indeed assist the Laingsburg Municipality and the greater Central Karoo in ensuring sport development and access to quality sport and events facilities, particularly in Netball in the run-up to the 2023 World Cup, for all those we serve in the region.

During the keynote address, Minister Marais said, "As we now innovatively focus on increasing safety and creating opportunities to increase our social capacity and wellbeing, collaboratively developing sport facilities in our communities will indeed create the enabling environment needed to live healthier lifestyles in safer environments that are more prepared for tomorrow's economy".