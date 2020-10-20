Ethiopia: Response in Futility

17 October 2020
Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)
By Maya Misikir

Kemise Wereda suddenly grew dark in the middle of the day last month. The sun could barely be seen anymore. On most other years, this would have been the clouds. That day, and for days to come, it was a swarm of desert locusts, the world's most dangerous migratory pest, announcing their appearance. Short on any means of effectively fighting against the swarms, the farmers' attempts proved to be an exercise in futility.

"Can you count the raindrops from the sky?" says one of the farmers in the area. "That's what we were up against."

Several of the stories coming from farmers were harrowing. "My wife collapsed when she saw the damaged crops," another farmer told BBC Amharic. "She agonised over what to feed the children."

This was not just the fate of farmers in Kemise, nor even Ethiopia. The desert locusts have infested areas in Eritrea, Somalia, Djibouti, Sudan and Kenya. The severity was one that has not been witnessed in a quarter of a century. Combined with heavy rains that created the ideal breeding environment for the locusts, they managed to proliferate by 8,000-fold, according to the Food & Agriculture Organisation.

The locusts have thus far infested 281,000ha of land. By the time that the locusts are done, a total of 2.4 million hectares of farming and pasture lands are expected to be impacted. Together with floods and droughts, this is estimated to worsen food insecurity in the country that would require well over a billion dollars to address.

As the severity of the desert locust infestation became evident last weekend, it has led to criticism against the local and federal agricultural bureaus for their mishandling of the issue. Despite warnings of desert locust swarms from as far back as 2019, just a little over half of the land infested with the pests has been treated with pesticides since July, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

But even the antidote to the desert locusts may have adverse effects in itself, as some experts see it, not to mention talk of its ineffectiveness. This has to do with the locusts laying their eggs deeper in the ground than the pesticides can reach. Compounding this is the possibility that the 200,000lt of insecticide that have been sprayed since March may poison crops.

"We need to assess the amount, type and duration of insecticide use," said an expert in plant sciences and entomology.

You can read the full story here.

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Addis Fortune

Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.