Malawi: Mpinganjira Says DPP to Move On With Convicts Uladi, Mzomera

The main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokesperson Brown James Mpinganjira says the party's executive committee will soon nominate individuals to replace convicts Uladi Mussa and Reverend Christopher Mzomera Mgwira, who until their conviction were serving as Vice President for Central Region and Northern Region Governor, respectively.

Mussa was convicted on 13 October on two counts of corrupt practises by the High Court in Lilongwe.

He committed the offences when he was the Minister of Homeland Security between 2012 and 2014 during the Joyce Banda's People's Party (PP) administration.

Mussa is remanded at Maula Prison waiting for sentencing on October 22.

While Mgwira has been sentenced to four years Imprisonment with Hard Labour for abuse of office and mismanagement of Constituency Development Fund (CDF). He committed the offence between 2009 and 2010 when he was the Member of Parliament for Mzimba Hola.

And commenting on the developments, Mpinganjira said it was a big blow to the party, which is in the rebuilding process and banks on politicians of Mussa's and Mgwira's calibre.

He, however, said the party will come to terms with reality and that some individuals within the party's rank and file will take up the positions.

"As a party, we would have loved to complete the rebuilding exercise together with Mussa and Ngwira, but the gods of justice, have decided otherwise. Justice has taken its course and we will move with rebuilding exercise. We will not allow the conviction of the two to distruct efforts, which there to reorganize the party.

"Soon, the central committee will meet to nominate equally capable individuals to replace them," said Mpinganjira, who replaced Nicholas Dausi as the party's Publicity Secretary.

Meanwhile, lawyer for Ngwira, Victor Gondwe stated that they will appeal the four years sentence, arguing his client was a first offender and deserved a lenient sentence.

Mzomera is the first DPP senior official to be sentenced to prison since the party lost the country's Presidency to Tonse Alliance in 23 June Presidential poll.

Other DPP officials are answering numerous charges bordering on inciting violence, fraud and corruption.