Namibia: UDF Eyes Kunene and Otjozondjupa Constituencies

Unityed Democratic Front (UDF) secretary general Hage Gawaseb hopes his party will take over the Sesfontein, Kamanjab, Outjo and Khorixas constituencies in the upcoming regional council elections.

The party is contesting in 10 constituencies.

The UDF is currently in charge of one (Daures) out of 121 constituencies. The party also opted to participate in only 18 local authorities in the Erongo, Khomas, Otjozondjupa, Omaheke and Kunene regions.

They currently hold 22 seats in 13 municipalities.

Gawaseb says the party failed to find suitable candidates for the Katima Mulilo and Gobabis constituencies as well as the Rundu, Nkurenkuru, Stampriet, Mariental and Leonardville local authorities.

"The UDF actually wanted to contest in more constituencies and local authorities, but our branches in other towns could not get suitable candidates on time before the closure of registrations," he says.

The party has not filled the position that was left vacant by their Walvis Bay local authority councillor Gibson Goseb, who resigned from the party and the council earlier this month.