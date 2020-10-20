Namibia: Alleged Panga Robbery Gang in Court

FIVE men accused of being part of a robbery gang that has been using pangas when committing its crimes made a first court appearance on four counts of robbery yesterday.

The five men - Dennis Simon Hamukwaya (25), Gabriel Shipena Amutenya (24), Shilongo Ndakola Kambwa (25), Ananias Amwaama (25) and Gideon Nanguti (32) - were ordered to remain in custody at the end of their appearance before magistrate Ivan Gawanab in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court. They were arrested at the end of last week.

The five appeared in court on one count of robbery and three charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The prosecution is alleging that they threatened a woman with a panga in Windhoek's Southern Industrial Area on 6 August and stole N$56 194 in cash and two cellphones from her.

They are also charged with having robbed a man in Windhoek North on Monday last week by threatening him with a panga and stealing a laptop computer, cellphone and wallet, with a combined value of about N$19 700, from him.

The five are further charged with having committed two robberies on Wednesday last week. In the one robbery, which took place in Windhoek North, a woman is alleged to have been threatened with a panga before her assailants stole a cellphone valued at nearly N$3 200 from her.

The other robbery is alleged to have been committed in Windhoek West when a bag containing a cellphone was grabbed from a woman.

The magistrate informed the five accused of their rights to legal representation, and on a request from public prosecutor Ntelamo Mabuku postponed their case to 24 March for further investigations to be carried out.

The five were also informed that they can apply to be granted bail in the meantime.