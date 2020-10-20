Namibia: Old Mutual Financially Supports Recruitment of Covid-19 Medical Workers

20 October 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Insurance giant, Old Mutual Namibia this week handed over financial support of N$1.3 million to the National Disaster Fund geared at the temporary recruitment of medical workers to assist on the frontlines against COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds form part of Old Mutual's N$5 million pledge towards the nation-wide efforts to help address some of the challenges posed by the pandemic, announced earlier this year.

Old Mutual also spent N$1.5 million and concluded the food supply roll-out to provide food supplies to 3 017 vulnerable people across all the 14 regions.

As initially pledged, an amount of N$2,7 million was used to scale up COVID-19 testing capacity of which N$1.7 million was used to acquire testing equipment to broaden the scale of testing. The machines and testing kits were procured at a value of N$1.781 million and delivered to the National Institute of Pathology in April this year.

The N$1 million was used to strengthen tracing capacity for effective tracing of COVID-19 exposed people. To that end, Old Mutual delivered 35 Dell laptops and 37 Samsung tablets to the Ministry of Health and Social Services in June 2020, procured at a total cost of N$998 030.46.

The company further provided premium relief support to severely affected customers in the form of additional and automatic premium holidays to over 4 000 customers. Equally, they extended premium contribution holidays to over 30 corporate funds.

"We are deeply aware of the critical work being done by all health essential service workers across the country as they continue to serve, care and protect our nation during this challenging time. In fact, these healthcare workers not only form a critical part of the overall essential services in the community but they are equally our customers, families and friends," Ndangi Katoma, Marketing and Communications head at Old Mutual said.

Mr. I-Ben Nashandi, Executive Director, Prime Minister's Office with Mr. Ndangi Katoma (right), Executive: Marketing, Communications and Customer Strategy, Old Mutual.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.