Malawi: New British Envoy Presents His Credentials to President Chakwera - UK for Improved Environmental Conservation in Malawi

20 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Patricia Kapulula

Britain has reaffirmed its efforts to supporting Malawi in building advocacy and voice in line with environmental degradation.

New British High Commissioner to Malawi, David Beer, told the media at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Tuesday after he presented his letters of credence to President Lazarus Chakwera.

He said Malawi has suffered effects of climate change hence the need to build advocacy in order to address such challenges.

"I was inspired by the President's speech where he talked about issues to do with climate change and the environment. It is important that we support each other in coming up with tangible solutions to address adverse effects of climate change.

"We are hosting the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) in November next year and as such we are determined to assisting Malawi attain its potential in addressing environmental degradation," he said.

In his speech during a weekly Brief on Monday, President Chakwera committed to reverse environmental flaws by implementing environmental resilient interventions that tackle environmental shocks.

Beer who said his role comes at a time of a renewed optimism in Malawi said not only is the British government optimistic on climate change but also on trade and the reform agenda.

"We are ready to support the reform agenda and help Malawi act on it. Our intention is to drive the economic agenda, invest in successful countries and create jobs," he said.

Beer, who replaced Holly Tett, was appointed British High Commissioner to Malawi in September this year.

