Namibia: Kunene Governor Worried About Youth's 'Loss of Morals'

The governor of the Kunene region, Marius Sheya, on Friday during the handover of the Khorixas Cultural Heritage and Interpretive Centre at the north-western town, said he was concerned about young people's morality.

The Kunene Regional Council handed the centre over to the Khorixas Town Council.

Sheya said young people hide under freedom of expression and have lost their cultural morals.

"I don't know of this freedom of expression. When we were growing up I never heard of a child, even if you are 45 years old, swearing at their elders. That time the traditional leaders and the community would deal with you," he said.

Sheya said he had two parents, but, like many others, was raised by many, "unlike now when people will say you are not my parent".

He said households are run by social media and young people, and parents are unable to tell their children to behave in a "Namibian" or "African" way.

The governor advised the Khorixas Town Council not to see the Khorixas Cultural Heritage and Interpretive Centre as a commercial project only, but to use it to "restore our culture".

Sheya said parents accept teenagers cohabiting and beating people up while remaining silent, but expect the government to condemn what is happening behind closed doors.

"It's time we go back to the drawing board. If we appreciate our culture, social ills will fall," the governor said.

Joseph Jantze, director of general services at the Kunene Regional Council, on behalf of Lena ≠Gaeses, chairperson of the management committee of the Khorixas Town Council, said culture spreads love among people.

≠Gaeses believes the centre would bring back what culture has left behind, and enable people to value the traditions of other tribes.

She said the town council was honoured to receive the centre and pledged to put it to good use.