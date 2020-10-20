Ethiopia: Feasible Training for Real Change

opinion

A friend of my friend informed me once that when they were 10th graders he was fond of framing sculptures and designing materials in the way he wishes as he is going to a woodwork expert after schooling.

My friend rejected his idea pinpointing that he preferred the menial engagement to the high qualified disciplines such as being a doctor, lawyer, economist, instructor, journalist and the likes uttering that 'no need of graduating from a certain college or a university to be a woodworker.'

After two years of completing schooling, he joined Entoto Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College continued working with furniture owners hand in hand attending his vocational courses and providing them with free service in carrying machine-touched inputs for the formation of different types of furniture.

Graduating from the College in woodwork, he continued working with the organization with some amount of pay since it was not fair to exploit a graduate labor for free. Subsequent to serving for three years with a meager amount of pay, he set up his own workshop and left the center where he was working as he drew the required lessons and expertise with regard to what should be done to be productive in the area one graduated.

As the saying goes, "Hard work pays off," the system he laid has been well expanded and got in touch with a greater success. He has now hired five individuals and helped them make a living. The one who overlooked what he had preferred is at a position somewhat not good to mention.

"Overlooking engagements merely analyzing the money made from them and solely aspiring higher and profitable spots within the shortest time possible is tantamount to amassing undeserving profit at the expense of others. No baked-bread is found anywhere. As to me, and with which everybody might agree, the fruit garnered from 'sweat is prettily sweet.' What matters along this line is commitment, risk taking stance for what we believe is workable and paying at the end of the day and endeavoring from dawn to dusk to make a difference," he well underlined.

As Technical and Vocational Education and Training helps individuals declare time and financial freedom as well as the nation create a range of job opportunities for a number of citizens, it has continued to be a big nationwide success.

This economic segment has to be well backed by the private sector with a view to keeping up the quality with the fabulous growth that we have seen in the education subdivision.

Undeniably, skills count for economic transformation and help inject new blood into the wealth of individuals, family and the country at a larger scale.

Coming back to success story of the aforesaid friend of mine, let me put the right words uttered from the horse's mouth, "Some tried to underestimate my preference and told me that to run activities in a workshop that produces sofa, chairs, tables, buffet, cupboards and other elements of furniture doesn't require training as any layman carryout all what is required to produce such items. What these people do not understand is the difference between haphazardly carrying out activities and running them with skillful and wisdom-oriented approach."

He further said that the ones who were criticizing him and undermined his preference have now changed their mind and become prime customers to take all his products.

As to him, even some are at a time and again consulting him how to commence the work taking his change and improvements in all aspects.

Since TVET in Ethiopia does have the supply-driven nature, it is important to improve its efficiency entertaining two major means: humanizing competence of the centrally driven allocation and meaningful evaluation of the final labor market outcomes of the graduates.

Vocational education is instrumental in equipping a person for industrial and commercial occupation, indeed. In Ethiopia, the objective of national TVET strategy is to create a knowledgeable, motivated, adaptable and innovated workforce contributing a lot to the national effort geared towards poverty reduction. Both males' and females' interest should be equally reflected so as to alleviate poverty and achieve sustainable development with evenhandedness in the country.

Obviously, Ethiopia has the TVET program as one of the strategic plans of education policy for alleviating educational crises in the country. Involvement of females is highly concentrated on the traditionally known as soft courses in TVET areas.

Generally, it is recommended to devise possible solutions to the problems the sector has been facing thereby helping the nation address unemployment which is rampant either in rural or urban areas.

"All opportunities of the sector need to be equally accessible to both girls and boys or women and men. Besides, they have to develop gender policies in a bid to ensure that girls and women are not discriminated," he added.

Undeniably, failure to encourage female education seems to have contributed to the economic backwardness of a given country. Some of the foremost factors which are related to institutional practices and other aspects hindering women's active involvement are associated with society's traditions, viewpoints and mind-set towards girls' education.

"Of the principal causes that are highly attributable to the low formal qualifications that are severely affecting the TVET delivery at higher qualification are most TVET instructors have relatively low quality levels and these technical teachers are unmotivated ones. This must be prioritized if the country is to be in a position to make a difference through the sector," he opined.

The sector has so far been taken as instrumental in improving the productivity of the ventures and increasing their competitiveness in the world of work.

According to Mezgebe Alemu, whose decision was not well accepted by his friends and neighbors has now turned out to be a small and medium enterprise owner with the capacity of creating jobs for some fifteen individuals.