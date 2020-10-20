Ethiopia: Nation to Establish Two Additional Regiments

19 October 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia will establish two additional regiments that deter internal and external threats to the safeguard of the nations.

Defense Force Chief of Staff General Adem Mohammed, Deputy Chief of Staff and Head of Military Operations Lieutenant General Birhanu Jula briefed the press today about the reforms underway in the national army.

During the occasion, General Adem Mohammed said the regiments will be located in Addis Ababa and Bahir Dar to independently protect the security of the country and bring sustainable peace.

The new regiments are formed after peace and security threats were analyzed, the Chief of Staff said.

The move increases the number of regiments from four to six.

Deputy Chief of Staff and Head of Military Operations Division at Ethiopian National Defense Force Lieutenant General Birhanu Jula said on his part rigorous security reform has been underway over the past two years in order to establish strong peacekeeping force equipped with modern technology to defend the country from any threat.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.