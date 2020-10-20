Nigeria: #endsars - Osun Hunters Join Protest 'To Prevent Infiltration By Hoodlums'

20 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

Hundreds of hunters on Tuesday joined the protest against police brutality in Osogbo, Osun State capital, saying they wanted to ensure the peaceful rally is not hijacked by hoodlums.

The armed men under the <a target="_blank" href="https://www.pulse.ng/news/local/ogun-hunters-task-fg-to-pay-them-salaries-to-fight-terrorism/bevjzhz">umbrella of Hunters Group of Nigeria</a>, Osun State Chapter were seen with guns and other local weapons at Olaiya area of Osogbo around 2 p.m.

The leader of the group, Nureni Adisa, said they joined the protests in solidarity with peaceful Nigerians demanding police reforms.

Mr Adisa also encouraged the protesters to be civil in their demands.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, was attacked on Saturday at the Olaiya junction by some thugs who had hijacked the protests.

This newspaper reported that no fewer than two people died in the process.

There has been violence across the nation with thugs hijacking the #EndSARS protest.

Earlier today, three people died in a clash between police and hoodlums in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

