Nigeria: Buhari Mourns DG of Northern Elders Forum

20 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
John Yima Sen, the former director-general of the Northern Governors Forum, died on October 6 at the age of 69.

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of John Yima Sen, the former Director-General of the Northern Elders Forum who died on October 6 at the age of 69.

In a condolence message on Tuesday by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, Mr Buhari said "the late Mr Yima was a dedicated activist and crusader for good governance.

"Our democracy cannot thrive without activism, which is a fertilizer for change in any society."

The president praised the deceased as "a patriot and loud voice for good governance whose contributions to the development of our democracy cannot be forgotten."

President Buhari also commiserated with the leadership of NEF, "praying that God will grant the departed a peaceful rest, and comfort his family."

